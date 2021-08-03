STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid dispute over Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, Congress leader DK Shivakumar meets CM Gehlot

According to highly placed sources, Gehlot is still not in a mood to accommodate the demands of the Sachin Pilot camp

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Ahead of a major reshuffle of the Rajasthan Cabinet, politics in the state Congress is intensifying sharply. After Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja met CM Ashok Gehlot over the weekend, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar came to Jaipur to meet the Rajasthan CM on Tuesday.

According to highly placed sources, Gehlot is still not in a mood to accommodate the demands of the Sachin Pilot camp at the cost of his 102 loyalist MLAs – and fresh uncertainty looms over the reshuffle which was earlier expected by August 5 but is now likely to be postponed by about a week.

Kumari Selja’s brief trip to Jaipur to meet Gehlot had fuelled speculation about problems regarding the upcoming reshuffle in the Gehlot Cabinet. Amid demands by Sachin Pilot supporters that they should get a bigger share of power in the Congress-ruled state, it was speculated that Selja, a close aide of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, had travelled to Jaipur to convey a message from the party's central leadership to Gehlot.

While efforts are being made to address the ongoing dispute between Gehlot and Pilot, it is simply not getting resolved. With Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar arriving in Jaipur on Tuesday, the buzz about difficulties in resolving this dispute has got stronger.

Sources in the Rajasthan Congress say the major problem is that Gehlot is not ready to reconstitute the Cabinet and only wants to expand it. Instead of dropping any of his existing ministers, Gehlot only wants to add some new ones, of which a few can be from the Pilot camp. Resolving this issue is said to be the main agenda in Shivakumar's meeting with Gehlot. Not only the Pilot camp but even the High Command is said to be keen to drop non-performing ministers.

However, officialy Shivakumar denied that there is any political intent behind his Jaipur trip. Talking to the media, he said, "I have come on a personal visit and there is no message from anyone and no agenda. Neither related with Karnataka, Rajasthan or Centre."

Congress insiders say though Gehlot is agreeable to taking three ministers from the Pilot camp, there is a big dispute over who exactly those three should be. Recently, the AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and state in-charge Ajay Maken had come to resolve this dispute but they could not succeed in persuading Gehlot to reshuffle his cabinet. It is being widely speculated that Shivakumar in his discussions with the Chief Minister has tried to come up with a new formula to break the standoff between the Congress High Command and Gehlot over the Cabinet reshuffle.

Meanwhile, a statement by UDH minister and close confidant of Gehlot, Shanti Dhariwal, has further heated up politics in the state. When the media asked him about the Cabinet reshuffle-expansion, Dhariwal, considered the number two minister in the Gehlot cabinet, stated, “Who is making changes in Rajasthan. The only thing that counts here is the view of Ashok Gehlot.” This is seen as an indication that Gehlot loyalists are strongly resisting a wide-ranging reshuffle and want only an expansion of the Cabinet.

Shivakumar left Jaipur for Delhi on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, he is likely to meet top Congress leaders in Delhi and apprise them about his meeting with Gehlot. With several rounds of discussions continuing, the reorganisation of the Gehlot Cabinet is likely to take a little longer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot DK Shivakumar Rajasthan cabinet
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp