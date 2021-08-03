STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Antilia bomb scare case: Rs 45 lakh paid for Mansukh Hiran killing, NIA tells court

The central probe agency said this while seeking a 30-day extension to file a charge sheet in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrest two persons for their alleged involvement in Mansukh Hiran murder case, in Thane, Sunday

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrest two persons for their alleged involvement in Mansukh Hiran murder case, in Thane. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday told a special court here that Rs 45 lakh was paid by an accused for the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

An explosives-laden SUV was found near the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 and Hiran, who had claimed that he was earlier in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek on March 5.

The special court had, on June 9, granted an extension of two months to the NIA to file a charge sheet.

On Tuesday, the NIA told court its probe had revealed that Rs 45 lakh was paid by an accused for the killing of Hiran and there was need to find out who had funded this accused.

It also told court the statements of 150 witnesses had been recorded while a team in Delhi was also recording statements as part of the probe.

Among those who have been arrested in the case are former police officials Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Waze.

The court will also hear arguments on the default bail plea of Waze, who has claimed that the NIA had not filed a charge sheet within the stipulated time.

