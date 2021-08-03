STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar breaks ranks, is first NDA ally to join Pegasus probe chorus

Echoing the Opposition demand, Kumar said since the issue has been raised for so long, it should be discussed.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish KumarBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday became the first NDA ally to echo the Opposition demand for a probe into the sensational Pegasus snoopgate and discussion in Parliamant. “Going by what we are hearing from various sources, including the media, I think the matter should be thoroughly probed. All this happening due to misuse of new technology,” Kumar said.

At a time when the BJP is stonewalling a Parliament debate on Pegasus, saying IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already made his statement in both Houses, Kumar’s divergent position has set the cat among the pigeons. The Opposition wants the presence of either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union home minister Amit Shah during the debate.

Echoing the Opposition demand, Kumar said since the issue has been raised for so long, it should be discussed. As the government feels it has nothing to add beyond the statement made by the minister, “those who have anything concrete on snooping must share it with the government. I am sure it will be addressed,” he added. Kumar also sought action against those who indulged in illegal snooping.

In recent weeks, Kumar has not aligned himself with the NDA on important issues like caste census. Even the appointment of Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh as JD(U) president was seen as an attempt to nibble into the BJP’s core traditional Bhumihar vote bank in Bihar.

His recent meeting with (Indian national Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala, who is a BJP foe in Haryana, had a loaded political message, though Kumar claimed it was personal. “I have an old personal relation with Chautalaji,” he said. An INLD splinter headed by Chautala’s estranged grandson Dushyant Chautala is currently sharing power with the BJP in Haryana.  

JD(U) delegation meets Amit Shah on caste census

Keeping up pressure on the Centre to review its position on caste census, a delegation of Janata Dal (United) MPs led by new party president Lalan Singh met Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday. The JD(U) had passed a resolution in support of caste headcount of population, during its national executive meeting on Saturday. The Centre had recently reiterated its policy of not doing caste-based enumeration

