Chhattisgarh: Farmer commits suicide outside government office in Raigarh

No suicide note has been found and an investigation is on to ascertain the exact reason behind his extreme step, the police said.

Published: 03rd August 2021 12:40 PM

By PTI

RAIGARH: A 38-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in front of a government office in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Tuesday.

While police said the exact reason behind the extreme step taken by the farmer on Monday would be known after an inquiry into the matter, some local media reported that he was apparently disturbed over a land related issue.

Bairagi Miri, a native of Katangipali village, allegedly consumed poison in front of the tehsildar office in Baramkela town, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, on Monday afternoon, Sarangarh area's sub-divisional officer of police Prabhat Patel said.

"He died while being shifted to Raigarh district hospital," the official said.

No suicide note has been found and an investigation is on to ascertain the exact reason behind his extreme step, the police said.

Reports in local media quoted a family member of the farmer saying that he had struck a deal to sell his land, but it could not materialise due to some reasons and he was apparently disturbed over it.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

