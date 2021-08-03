STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Mamata Banerjee likely to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Bengal

CM Mamata Banerjee has directed her ministers to remain at their respective districts and supervise the relief and rescue works.

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to conduct an aerial survey of two of the six flood-affected districts of the state on Wednesday to take stock of the situation, a source in the state secretariat said.

At least 14 people died due to wall collapse or electrocution and nearly 2.5 lakh got displaced in six districts of West Bengal, where water released from the Damodar Valley Corporation dams (DVC) and heavy rain late last week have inundated streets and hamlets.

"The CM is likely to take an aerial survey of the flood-affected Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district and Khanakul in Hooghly district tomorrow.

ALSO READ | 14 dead, 2.5 lakh displaced as heavy rain, water discharged from dams flood Bengal

She may be accompanied by the chief secretary (H K Dwivedi)," the source said on Tuesday.

The other four flood-hit districts are Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas.

Banerjee has directed her ministers to remain at their respective districts and supervise the relief and rescue works.

Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee visited the flood-hit areas of Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday.

Bengal Floods Mamata Banerjee
