Congress MP Ripun Bora gives suspension notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Assam-Mizoram border issue

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Ripun Bora on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding a discussion on Assam-Mizoram border clash.

"Under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha, I hereby give notice of my intention to move a motion for SUSPENSION OF Business of the House today (3. August 2021) for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of URGENT importance, namely; Six Assam Police personnel were killed and more than 50 injured on July 26, 2021, at Assam -- Mizoram Border on firing by Mizoram Police," Congress MP said in the notice.

Bora further said that this has created serious tension among the people of both states.

He also sought the immediate intervention of the Home Ministry is required so that the situation does not further deteriorate.

"The above incident may lead to retaliation or some anti-social elements may go for violence in both the States with very adverse impact in the other NE States. On August 2, 2021, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju while leading the delegation of NDA MPs of NE Region to meet PM, he said on record that foreign forces are behind the border clash. As such this is a very serious matter for our Country. Therefore, discussion in Parliament on this issue drawing the attention of the Government, to maintain peace and harmony in both the States, to protect our Country from such type foreign intervention is urgently required," he said.

"Therefore -- 'This House Agrees to discuss the issue of border clash between the Police forces of Assam and Mizoram by suspending all the business of the House schedule for today'," he added.

Last week on July 26, the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 were injured in the incident.

A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died.