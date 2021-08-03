STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Corps Commanders agree to disengage from Gogra, reply from Chinese government awaited 

There is a platoon level strength stationed in standoff mode at Gogra. Once the go-ahead comes, soldiers will retreat to a designated position on ground and will leave a buffer zone in between.

Published: 03rd August 2021 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh Thursday Feb. 11 2021.

Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh (File photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The military hierarchy of India and China which met under the leadership of Corps Commanders took a decision to disengage from Gogra (Patrolling Point 17A). “Both the Corp Commanders agreed to disengage from Gogra but the final go ahead is to come from the political hierarchies of both the government,” a senior official said.

There is a platoon level strength stationed in standoff mode at Gogra. Once the go-ahead comes, soldiers will retreat to a designated position on ground and will leave a buffer zone in between on the pattern of the buffer zone at the North Bank. During the 12th meeting held on Saturday Lt Gen PGK Menon Corps Commander (14 Crops) led the delegation from Indian Army and Maj Gen Liu Lin, Commander South Xinjian Military District of the Chinese PLA.

In an earlier step towards ameliorating the tensions both India and China had earlier disengaged their troops along with their weapons and equipment including tanks, artillery guns and mechanized vehicles and had created buffer zones at the North and South banks of the Pangong Tso.

The Chinese troops at the North Bank had moved back North of Finger 8 and Indian soldiers retreated close to Finger 3. The area in between will be the buffer zone with a temporary moratorium on patrolling from both sides.

Also, the troops were disengaged from Galwan (Patrolling Point 14) which was the sight of deadly skirmishes leading to loss of lives of soldiers from both the Armies.

As reported earlier by the TNIE the officials on ground had indicated the disengagement to take place both at Gogra and Hotspring (Patrolling Point 15) but the decision could be arrived at one of the two.

The Chinese rushed in soldiers after the clashes at Finger 4 in May 2020 and the standoff deployment was done at both the Banks of the Pangong Tso, Hotspring, Gogra, Galwan. The Standoff also existed at Depsang and Demchok.

The rallies of talks have been to bring the deployment level to the status quo ante, which existed prior to May 2020. There are mirror deployments from both sides with the Chinese moving in four divisions along the Eastern Ladakh Line of Actual Control. Indian army has also mobilised and stationed four divisions to counter any movement and also to handle the standoff deployment.

Other than talks at the various levels, the hotline was used extensively. There have been frantic talks which used to be up to five hotline calls in a day. “The Hot Line talks between May 2020 and till July have been 1450 times.” said an official. A new hotline, sixth so far, was established on Sunday between Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim and PLA at Khamba Dzong in Tibetan Autonomous Region to further the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the borders.

There have been 12 meetings so far between the Corps Commanders (Senior Higher Military Commander Level: SCML), 10 between the Division Commanders (Higher Military Commander Level: HCML) and 55 Delegation Level (Sector Commanders or Brigadier Level).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gogra India-China standoff Indian Army China Chinese PLA orps Commanders agree to disengage from Gogra reply from Chinese government awaited meet
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp