STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-CBI chief Alok Kumar could lose pension benefits

In 2018, Verma had courted controversy when he had a fallout with the then special director Rakesh Asthana.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Former CBI director Alok Verma

Former CBI director Alok Verma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former CBI director Alok Verma, who was locked in a bitter tussle with the then CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, stands to lose his pension and other retirement benefits as the Centre has recommended action against him for “misusing office”. 

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which functions directly under the Prime Minister’s Office, has submitted a report to the UPSC, accusing Verma of manipulating and misusing the office of Director, CBI.  Verma was also among the officials who figured in the alleged Pegasus snoop list. 

In 2018, Verma had courted controversy when he had a fallout with the then special director Rakesh Asthana. After the feud, which resulted in a CBI team raiding its own headquarters, Asthana was removed from the investigating agency. 

Notably, the latest development comes days after Asthana was appointed Delhi Police Commissioner. Meanwhile, a contempt petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. According to the SC’s Prakash Singh judgment, a person must have a minimum three months of service left prior to retirement for his appointment as DGP. But, Asthana had only four days left for his superannuation, says the petition filed by advocate M L Sharma. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Department of Personnel and Training Former CBI director Alok Verma Rakesh Asthana UPSC
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp