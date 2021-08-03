Ex-CBI chief Alok Kumar could lose pension benefits

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former CBI director Alok Verma, who was locked in a bitter tussle with the then CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, stands to lose his pension and other retirement benefits as the Centre has recommended action against him for “misusing office”.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which functions directly under the Prime Minister’s Office, has submitted a report to the UPSC, accusing Verma of manipulating and misusing the office of Director, CBI. Verma was also among the officials who figured in the alleged Pegasus snoop list.

In 2018, Verma had courted controversy when he had a fallout with the then special director Rakesh Asthana. After the feud, which resulted in a CBI team raiding its own headquarters, Asthana was removed from the investigating agency.

Notably, the latest development comes days after Asthana was appointed Delhi Police Commissioner. Meanwhile, a contempt petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. According to the SC’s Prakash Singh judgment, a person must have a minimum three months of service left prior to retirement for his appointment as DGP. But, Asthana had only four days left for his superannuation, says the petition filed by advocate M L Sharma.