STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India reports 30,549 coronavirus infections, active cases fall after six days

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,96,354 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Published: 03rd August 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city to test for COVID-19, at a railway station in Ahmedabad

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city to test for COVID-19, at a railway station in Ahmedabad (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 on Tuesday with 30,549 more people testing positive for the disease while the active caseload declined after six days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,25,195 with 422 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases came down to 4,04,958, which comprises 1.28 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 97.38 percent, it showed.

A decrease of 8,760 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 16,49,295 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 47,12,94,789.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.85 percent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.39 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,96,354 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 47.85 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

The 422 new fatalities include 118 from Kerala and 90 from Maharashtra, the data stated.

So far, 4,25,195 deaths have been recorded in the country, including 1,33,038 from Maharashtra, 36,612 from Karnataka, 34,130 from Tamil Nadu, 25,054 from Delhi, 22,763 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,161 from West Bengal and 16,294 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India covid cases Coronavirus COVID
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp