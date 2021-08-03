STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's Covid-19 reproductive number more than one in eight states: Centre

Reproduction or reproduction number is a measure that highlights the number of people a coronavirus positive person infects, thereby reflecting the severity of its spread.

Published: 03rd August 2021 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:04 PM

Medical staff conduct COVID tests at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

49.85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases were reported from Kerala. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's test positivity rate has fallen below 2 per cent for the first time in three months, but eight states show a worryingly increasing exponential growth with R value above 1, senior government authorities said on Tuesday. 

The country's overall R factor is now 1.2 -- the same as in the US, Canada and Australia.  

R factor refers to the reproduction rate, which denotes the number of people getting infected by one infected person.

If the value of the R factor is above 1, it means that one infected person can spread the infection to more than one person, which suggests that the infection is spreading.

For India, the highest R values are in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka where this figure is 1.2 or higher.

"We're concerned that some states have the R factor in the wrong direction. It is above 1 and rising, it is truly a cause of concern. The virus wishes to expand. We must curb it," said VK Paul, member (Niti Aayog) and head of the national Covid-19 taskforce.



Authorities in the press briefing by the Union health ministry also shared that there are 44 districts in the country where the Covid-19 case positivity rate is over 10 %. These districts are in Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland among others.

Meanwhile, as per a calculation by the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences too, the R value of SARS-CoV-2 in India crossed 1 on July 27 for the first time since May 7. Statisticians from the institute said that in times of a pandemic, public health authorities target an R value of less than 1, which ensures that the virus will eventually stop spreading because it cannot infect enough people to sustain the outbreak.

Only two days ago, AIIMS Delhi director and member of the national Covid-19 task force Randeep Guleria had stressed the need for aggressive containment strategies in parts of the country that are witnessing a surge in fresh Covid infections.

His remarks had come amid concerns over a third wave of the pandemic in the country.

"Starting from 0.96, and going all the way up to 1 and beyond, the rise in R-Value is a cause of concern. Simply put, this means that the chances of infection spreading from a person, who has Covid19, to others have gone up," he had said.

"The areas which are witnessing this surge should bring in restrictions and employ test, track, and treat strategy to break the chain of transmission," Guleria had added.
 



