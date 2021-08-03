Kolkata diary

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Forensic units in all divisions of Kolkata Police

Kolkata Police has decided to form forensic teams in each of its nine divisions to collect samples from crime scenes and accident spots without delay. As of now, personnel of the Forensic Division, located at the police headquarters in Lalbazar visit all the crime/accident spots in the city to collect samples. This has led to delays, especially on days when there are multiple accidents or crimes. “We will set up a forensic team of two members in each of the nine divisions in the state capital.”

Popular college to conduct online admission tests

Ramakrishna Mission Residential College (Autonomous), one of the several in-campus educational institutions run by the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama in Narendrapur, has decided to admit students to undergraduate courses after an online screening due to Covid-19. The college authorities said students applying for honours degrees in History, Physics, English and Economics will have to take online admission tests and give a viva. The other eight departments, including the Department of Chemistry, Department of Mathematics and Department of Statistics, will shortlist candidates based on their Class 12 marks and an online viva. The college used to on-campus admission tests till 2019.

Vaccination at home for the bedridden

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to visit the houses of those who are bedridden to administer Covid-19 vaccines to them. The corporation has made it clear that the special service can only be availed by those who are unable to leave their houses. Officials said when such a service is sought for a bedridden person, nobody else in that family will be allowed to make use of the service. Covid vaccination guidelines do not allow vaccination at people’s homes, said an official of the civic body, adding that exemptions can be made for those who are immobile

Jadavpur univ: Class XII and X marks for admission

Jadavpur University has decided to consider Class X and XII marks as criteria to admit students to undergraduate courses. The decision was taken last week after the state education department struck down the university’s proposal to screen students for BSc courses based on their Class XII marks and as well as online interviews or group discussions. The state government has asked all government colleges and universities to screen students for admission to undergraduate science courses this year solely based on the marks scored in Class X and Class XII exams

pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com