STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Legitimacy cannot be derived from mass violence, brutal intimidation: Jaishankar on Taliban regime

In an address at an online event, he also underlined the need for a "clear, coordinated and undifferentiated" response to terrorism, saying its "nursery" lies in conflict-ridden spaces.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Legitimacy cannot be derived from mass violence, brutal intimidation or covert agendas in the 21st century, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday in an oblique reference to the widespread violence perpetrated by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

In an address at an online event, he also underlined the need for a "clear, coordinated and undifferentiated" response to terrorism, saying its "nursery" lies in conflict-ridden spaces.

Jaishankar said structural inertia, competitive gridlocks, uneven resourcing and skewed navigation have disadvantaged the multilateral institutions, resulting in certain "gaps".

"Terrorism thrives in some of these gaps. Its nursery lies in conflict-ridden spaces made fertile for radicalisation by malign players including states," he said.

"The transition in Afghanistan that we are seeing today and the warfare that has yet again been forced upon its people has sharpened this challenge. Left unattended, its edge will be deeply felt; not just in Afghanistan's neighbourhood but well beyond," he said.

Jaishankar said all stakeholders need to focus on dealing with the challenges.

"In the 21st century, legitimacy cannot be derived from mass violence, brutal intimidation or covert agendas.

Representation, inclusion, peace and stability are inextricably linked," he said.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the US began withdrawing its troops on May 1.

The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan.

It has already invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

It has also been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in that country including those from the minority community for a prosperous and safe future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Taliban Afghanistan
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp