No one arrested for 2020 violence at JNU, says Government in Lok Sabha

'As reported by the Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases,' MoS for Home Nityanand Rai said, replying to a written question of DMK member Dayanidhi Maran.

Published: 03rd August 2021 01:47 PM

JNU violence

Vandalised rooms at the Sabarmati Hostel in JNU (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has not arrested anyone in connection with the 2020 violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) even though several people were examined, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Delhi Police has reported that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch has been constituted to investigate three cases registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station with regard to the violence on the JNU campus in January, 2020.

"The investigation conducted includes examination of witnesses; collection and analysis of footages; and examination of identified suspects. As reported by the Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases," he said, replying to a written question of DMK member Dayanidhi Maran.

