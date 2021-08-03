STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition leaders meet over breakfast hosted by Rahul Gandhi to chalk out joint strategy on Pegasus issue

Trinamool Congress, which had skipped the last meeting of Opposition leaders by Gandhi, was also present at today's breakfast meet.

Published: 03rd August 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 01:20 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets opposition leaders during a breakfast meeting, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets opposition leaders during a breakfast meeting, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders of several opposition parties attended a breakfast meeting hosted by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club here on Tuesday where stress was laid on opposition unity.

Several opposition MPs led by Gandhi later cycled to Parliament to highlight the issue of fuel price hike.

Some opposition MPs, who could not cycle, walked down to Parliament.

Apart from around 100 MPs of the Congress, leaders of several opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, DMK, CPI-M, CPI, RJD and Samajwadi Party attended the meeting.

Leaders of JMM, JKNC besides IUML, RSP, KCM, LJD and RSP were also present at the meeting.

Leaders of 17 opposition parties were invited at the breakfast meeting, but the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not attend.

"The single motive to invite you is that we should unite. The more this voice unites, the more powerful it will become, the more difficult it will become for the BJP and RSS to suppress this voice," Gandhi said at the meeting.

"We should remember the foundation of unity and it is important that now we start to come up with the principles of this foundation," he told the opposition leaders.

After the meeting, leaders of opposition parties cycled to Parliament from Constitution Club to highlight the high fuel prices and express their solidarity with the people who are suffering due to the high fuel prices.

"As far as fuel prices are concerned, the people of India are struggling and if we cycle from here to Parliament, it will have an impact," Gandhi said.

Besides Gandhi, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, Anand Sharma and P Chidambaram were present at the meeting.

The meeting comes amid continued standoff between the opposition and the government over the Pegasus snooping issue with the opposition demanding a discussion in Parliament and a Supreme Court monitored probe in the matter.

The government is, however, saying that this is a non-issue and does not want it to be discussed in Parliament.

Kharge said leaders of various parties have been invited for the meeting and are expected to discuss issues like Pegasus, farmers' matter, and the need for a joint Parliament strategy.

"Nobody in the government is listening. So we have decided to get together. The opposition is united and we are all together," Kharge said at the meeting.

Among the leaders who attended the meeting were Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Mohua Moitra (TMC), Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena), Manoj Jha (RJD), Kanimozhi (DMK) and Ram Gopal Yadav (SP).

