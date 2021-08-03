STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to invite Olympic contingent to Red Fort on August 15, interact with them at his residence

PM Modi has been regularly offering words of encouragement to India's Olympic contingent and has also spoken to many of them.

Published: 03rd August 2021

Independence Day

Indian national flag flutters atop the historic Red Fort on the eve of Independence Day in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite India's Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight independence day speech.

Official sources said Modi will also invite them to his residence for interaction.

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Modi has been regularly offering words of encouragement to the team and has also spoken to many of them.

