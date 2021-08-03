STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sena’s focus on big-ticket projects ahead of BMC polls

Meanwhile, youth leader Varun Desai has been tasked with bringing young leaders from other parties.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | ANI)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Expediting a slew of big-ticket infrastructure projects and poaching from the Opposition ranks form the bedrock of the Shiv Sena’s election strategy in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls next year. 

The ruling dispensation seeks to ward off the threat posed by the BJP, which gave the Shiv Sena a run for its money in 2017 BMC polls, by clearing infrastructure projects and launching a massive outreach through Thackeray scion Aditya, who has been a regular at BMC meetings in the past few months.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is betting on BDD Chawl Redevelopment scheme to yield rich dividends as locals stand to get bigger houses on a sprawling 93 acres in the heart of Mumbai.  He has set the ball rolling on other projects like coastal roads to connect the suburbs to Nariman Point, while easing bottlenecks. He is slated to inaugurate a flyover, connecting Ghatkopar to Mankhurd, to cut down on travel time on jouney between eastern suburbs and south Mumbai.

Meanwhile, youth leader Varun Desai has been tasked with bringing young leaders from other parties. Through his efforts, Maharashtra Nannirman Sena leader and president of its student wing Aditya Shirodkar joined the Sena. Shirodkar is also a business partner of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. A few days ago, BJP leader and Goregaon stalwart Sameer Desai joined Sena, a defection for which Desai was credited.

“It was a very close match between the BJP and Shiv Sena in 2017. We do not want an encore. Hence, we have developed a multi-pronged strategy,” a Shiv Sena leader told TNIE, adding that winning the BMC polls is a matter of prestige for Shiv Sena. In the 2017 BMC elections, the BJP gave a tough fight to Shiv Sena by grabbing a historical 84 seats out of the 227. However, Sena had managed to pass the post with 87.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMC polls Shiv Sena infrastructure projects
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp