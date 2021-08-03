STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shiv Sena MP denies charges on party workers vandalising Adani signboard near Mumbai airport

Shiv Sena workers reportedly damaged boards naming Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as Adani Airport on Monday.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Tuesday refuted charges that Shiv Sena party workers vandalised the Adani signboard near Mumbai airport.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "Airport's name is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport. They (Adani officials) wrote 'Adani Airport'. Have you bought it? Shivaji Maharaj is our country's pride. They have done the vandalism. 2-3 people don't follow laws and do vandalism."

Shiv Sena workers reportedly damaged boards naming Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as Adani Airport on Monday.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena leader Nawab Malik also slammed the proposed name of the airport and said, "This move is hurting the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra, as well as of the country. The Airport Authority's VIP gate has also been renamed by Adani which is not tolerable. It is hurting the sentiments of people. They have to take precautions to avoid problems in the future."

A group of Shiv Sena workers on Monday vandalised a signboard with ''Adani Airport'' written on it, which was placed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Following the incident, an Adani Airport Spokesperson issued a statement assuring that no changes have been made to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) branding or positioning at terminals.

"In view of incidents around Adani Airports branding at Mumbai International Airport, we assure Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL) merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports branding

