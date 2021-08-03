STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shutdown in 'Nagalim' as NSCN-IM protests Centre's silence on Framework Agreement

According to reports reaching here, the 12-hour shutdown was total in most towns. However, it had little effect in Zunheboto and Mon.

Published: 03rd August 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: On the sixth anniversary of the Framework Agreement on Tuesday, insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) staged a protest against the Centre's silence on the pact by enforcing a shutdown of shops and commercial establishments across "Nagalim" (Naga-inhabited areas).

The agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 in New Delhi as a prelude to the final settlement of the vexed Naga political problem.

According to reports reaching here, the 12-hour shutdown was total in most towns. However, it had little effect in Zunheboto and Mon. Most shops and business establishments remained open in the two districts.

On Monday, several other insurgent groups, which came together a few years ago under the banner of Naga National Political Groups or NNPGs, had asked the traders in the Sumi region to keep their establishments open or face action.

The NSCN-IM said the Framework Agreement was the fruition of grueling rounds of discussions to set the process of its talks with the Centre on a firm footing and find a solution that is honorable and acceptable to both sides.

"Now, the time has come again calling upon the Government of India to open the door for executing the Framework Agreement with all honesty and not resort to misinterpretation to suit its own convenience," the NSCN-IM said in a statement.

"The political exigency is for the Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi to appoint his representative(s) to pick up the political talk with NSCN talk team and take the Framework Agreement to a logical conclusion," the statement further said.

The NSCN-IM, which entered into a ceasefire with the Centre in 1997, is non-flexible on the demands for a separate Naga flag and constitution. 

"The very fact that the Nagas are not rigid had taken the Indo-Naga political talk this far. The pressing irony is that without the Naga national flag and Yezabo (constitution), everything discussed and agreed upon shall be nullified. More than that, the Framework Agreement should not be twisted to project that it is under the purview of Indian Constitution," the statement added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp