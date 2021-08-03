Three-member team will take stock of Zika in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday said it was deputing a high-level multidisciplinary team to Maharashtra to help it prepare to deal with Zika virus outbreak after a case of was reported in Pune.Maharashtra is the second state to have Zika cases in recent times after Kerala.

The three-member central team consist of a public health expert from the office of regional director, Pune, a gynaecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi and an entomologist from National Institute of Malaria Research. It will work closely with the state health department, take stock of the situation on ground and assess whether the Centre’s action plan for Zika management is being implemented, and recommend necessary public health interventions.

The Zika virus, transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain and its initial symptoms may be similar to Covid. Though largely not very serious, it is mainly harmful for pregnant women, as the mother can pass the infection to her foetus.