TNIE Impact: Indian hockey star Salima Tete’s village gets TV to watch her Olympic semifinal

RANCHI: Finally, a day before the Olympic Hockey semifinals in Tokyo, District Administration installed a new TV set at the native village of Salima Tete, who made Jharkhand proud by becoming a part of the national team that made history in Japan

The report was published first by The New Indian Express that Tete’s family members and other villagers were not able to watch her matches due to lack of TV set and mobile connectivity at her native place in Simdega.

According to District Sports Officer Tushar Roy, a brand new 43-inch smart TV along with a set-top box has been installed at the house of Salima Tete so that her family members and others could watch the semifinal match on Wednesday.

“Even though Salima made her way to the Indian women’s hockey team for the Tokyo Olympics, her parents and other villagers were not able to watch her playing due to lack of TV set in the village. Simdega Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav directed me to get a TV set installed at her house so that they could also watch her playing on Wednesday,” said Roy.

“According to DC Sir, it will also inspire others in the district,” said the Sports Officer.

Salima hails from Badkichapar village in Simdega, one of the worst Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts in Jharkhand, None of the 45 households here have a TV set.

According to Salima's younger sister Mahima Tete, who is also a national level

hockey player they try to search for internet connectivity by moving here and there impatiently inside and even outside the village during matches but all in vain. She wished that some arrangement could be done by the district administration so that she and her parents, along with the other villagers, could watch her sister playing the matches.

She thanked the district administration for understanding their pain and providing a TV set for them. Notably, Mahima, through TNIE had appealed the district administration to provide at least LED screen for them so that the villagers could cheer up Salima in the Olympics.