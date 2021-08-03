STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two BJP workers found dead in West Bengal; saffron party cries foul

Prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder, the autopsy report will confirm the exact cause and circumstances, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added. (Representational Image)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The bodies of two BJP workers were found in different parts of West Bengal on Tuesday, with the saffron party claiming that they were killed by miscreants sheltered by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The TMC, however, denied the allegation.

Police said BJP worker Indrajit Sutradhar was found hanging from the ceiling of a room with hands tied from behind in an abandoned building at Khoirasol in Birbhum district.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

Though prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder, the autopsy report will confirm the exact cause and circumstances, a police officer said.

Local BJP leaders said Sutradhar was murdered by "criminals sheltered by the TMC".

Family members of Sutradhar said the middle-aged man was missing since Monday night, and that he had personal enmity with some locals.

The body of another saffron party worker, Tapan Khatua (45), was fished out from a pond at Egra in Purbo Medinipur district earlier in the day, the officer said.

The BJP and the family of Khatua blamed the ruling party for his death.

The local TMC leadership has rubbished the charges, asserting that Sutradhar was killed due to a personal feud and Khatua was suspected to have committed suicide.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

