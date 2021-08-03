STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unable to take crops to 'mandis' due to damaged roads, farmers in Lahaul-Spiti a worried lot

At least seven people were killed in flash floods in Lahaul-Spiti triggered by a cloudburst over Tozing Nullah in Udaipur on July 27.

Published: 03rd August 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

People stranded after landslides in the Lahaul and Spiti valley

People stranded after landslides in the Lahaul and Spiti valley. (File Photo | BRO via PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: With roads and bridges damaged after heavy rains and landslides last week, over 1,500 farmers of Udaipur sub-division in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district are worried that they might not be able to take their ripe crops to 'mandis' this year.

Farmers urged the district administration to repair roads or at least build 'kaccha' roads to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

At least seven people were killed in flash floods in Lahaul-Spiti triggered by a cloudburst over Tozing Nullah in Udaipur on July 27.

Several roads were also blocked due to landslides.

Tonnes of ripe peas, cauliflowers, broccoli, iceberg lettuce and lilium flowers are being destroyed every day as farmers are unable to take them to 'mandis' after roads were damaged due to the cloudburst over the Tojing Nullah, said Bir Bahadur Singh, a farmer and Trilokinath Temple 'Kardar' (main trustee of its management committee).

The Udaipur farmers sell their crops in Bandrol, Manali, Bhuntar and Takoli 'mandis' of the state and in different 'mandis' of Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi either directly or indirectly through farm traders, he said.

A woman farmer, Bhim Dasi urged the administration with folded hands to repair the roads so that farmers can take their crops to 'mandis'.

Another farmer, Chudu Ram said that farmers will die of starvation in winters if their crops do not reach 'mandis'.

If the administration cannot repair the roads immediately, it should at least construct 'kaccha' roads so that trolleys and other vehicles can get to 'mandis', he said.

However, state Technical Education Minister and Lahaul-Spiti MLA Ram Lal Markanda dismissed Singh's claims of ripe crops getting destroyed.

"The temple 'kardar' is a local Congress leader and is levelling baseless allegations of ripe crops getting destroyed," he said.

When told that several other farmers, too, have expressed concern over the situation, Markanda said currently, the priority is to rescue stranded people.

As many as 372 stranded people have been rescued in the last six days.

"I am also worried about the farmers of my area as I know that they grow only one crop a year. I am visiting the affected areas of my constituency instead of attending the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly to redress their grievances," he added.

Markanda said six bridges were damaged due to the heavy rains and efforts are being made to restore vehicular traffic movement on them in the next two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lahaul Spiti Valley
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp