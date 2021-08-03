Women, girls face harrowing experiences every day, Home Minister insensitive: TMC Gen-Secy

By PTI

KOLKATA: Condemning the alleged rape and forceful cremation of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said women face harrowing experiences every day, with not much being done by the Centre to change the situation for better.

Training his guns on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue, the TMC's Diamond Harbour MP also said that the law and order situation in this country is in shambles "A 9 year old girl was allegedly raped and forcibly cremated in the national capital, right under the watch of Mr @AmitShah! The law and order situation in this country is in shambles," Banerjee, who faced fierce protests by BJP supporters on Monday during his visit to Tripura, wrote.

ALSO READ | Minor girl raped by six men in two incidents in Nagpur; three arrested

He also sought to know if newly appointed Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana was busy with other pursuits.

"The harrowing experiences faced by our women & girls and members from the SC community on a daily basis, show just how INSENSITIVE the HM is," the TMC MP, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated.

"Recently appointed Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana who is also a close aide of Mr @AmitShah - already failing his duties? Or does his appointment mean taking care of other businesses?!" he added.

A nine-year-old girl Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances, with her parents alleging that she was raped and killed and later cremated without their consent.

Four people, including a priest at the crematorium, have been arrested.