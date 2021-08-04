Aug 5 to be remembered as 'day of disempowerment' in Jammu and Kashmir's history: People's Conference

By PTI

SRINAGAR: On the eve of the second anniversary of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the People's Conference on Wednesday said August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a "dark day" and "a day of disempowerment" in the history of the erstwhile state.

"August 5th is seen as a day of disempowerment, a reminder of the humiliation that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were subjected to," party spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement here.

He said the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 are spiteful and contrary to the ideals and values of a democracy and the federal character of the Indian State.

"These decisions contravene the very ideas of justice and dignity that form the core of the political system and constitutional philosophy of the Republic of India," Mir said.

The party led by Sajjad Lone stated that the decisions of August 5, 2019 have dealt a severe blow to the collective sentiment of the people who championed the cause of Indian democracy, and those who upheld the electoral system through participation got the worst treatment despite their sacrifice for democracy in J-K.

"By revoking Article 370 of the constitution and downgrading J-K into a Union territory, the government of the day has inflicted irreversible humiliation to the advocates of mainstream in J-K and pushed them against the wall," Mir alleged.

The People's Conference (PC), he said, is committed to continue its principled struggle for the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and that it will pursue this agenda through democratic and legal means.