BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Jitan Ram Manjhi, another ally of the NDA in Bihar followed Nitish Kumar's suit and demanded a probe into the Pegasus snooping row.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the founder chief of Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) said that if the Opposition is demanding a probe and Parliament sessions are being affected, then this matter must be investigated. "The Pegasus snooping should be investigated to establish the facts of the case and who has been spying," Manjhi said.

Despite being part of the NDA government in Bihar, Manjhi had expressed his objection over using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture on the vaccine certificates. He had argued that the same image must be used on the death certificates of all those who succumbed to this deadly virus.

Experts in the state believe that statements made by Nitish Kumar and Manjhi on caste census and the Pegasus scandal have put the BJP in a spot.