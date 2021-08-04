STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buzz as SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar calls on UP BJP leaders

Rajbhar was accompanied by BJP state vice -resident Dayashankar Singh for a meeting that lasted for about an hour.

Published: 04th August 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  With UP Assembly elections just six months away, a re-alignment of forces on state’s political turf is palpable. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and former minister in Yogi Adityanath government Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday set tongues wagging by calling on state BJP chief Swatantra Deo Singh at latter’s residence.

Rajbhar was accompanied by BJP state vice -resident Dayashankar Singh for a meeting that lasted for about an hour. Rajbhar has been a BJP baiter ever since parting ways; he was forced to resign from the Yogi cabinet due to differences with the BJP brass over seat sharing in 2019 election.  

Coming out of the meeting on Tuesday, Rajbhar, who has been vowing to trounce the BJP by joining forces with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, called his meeting with the BJP UP chief a ‘courtesy call’ but left the field open for speculation by claiming that anything was possible in politics. “Two big leaders can also hold a personal meeting. When Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi can meet, when Mayawati and Akhilesh can meet, anything is possible in politics,” said the SBSP chief.

Om Prakash Rajbhar has also been in touch with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and PSPL chief Shivpal Singh Yadav. He even met Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh recently.

The SBSP chief has been claiming that he was cobbling together a front of small parties under the umbrella of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha for the 2022 Assembly elections in UP. However, political experts believe that Rajbhar is trying his luck everywhere and might swing to the side which offers him the maximum benefit. 

