CBI takes over probe into Dhanbad judge's death in hit-and-run incident

CCTV footage of the judge being hit by the auto-rickshaw has led to allegations that he was intentionally targeted.

Published: 04th August 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanbad judge killing

The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday took over the probe into the death of a Jharkhand judge in a hit and run case. The special branch of the central agency has filed an FIR in the case.“The FIR was lodged under section 302 of IPC and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Special Cell-II at New Delhi, Vijay Kumar Shukla, has been appointed as investigation officer in the case,” stated the FIR filed by CBI.  

CCTV footage of the judge being hit by the auto-rickshaw has led to allegations that he was intentionally targeted. According to the post-mortem report, death judge Uttam Anand died of head injury. The report also indicated that his jaw was broken after being hit by something. 

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand High Court pulled up the state police for the manner in which it was investigating the case. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad also came down heavily on the police for delay in registration of FIR in the incident. The court was hearing a PIL on the issue.

