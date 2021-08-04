Dalit girl rape-murder: NCPCR seeks action against Rahul Gandhi for posting photo of victim's kin

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday wrote to Twitter India, objecting to a post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which contains a photograph of the alleged Delhi minor rape victim’s kin. The BJP also hit out at him for sharing the picture of the parents of the victim, demanding action against him under the relevant laws.

The NCPCR said the tweet violates the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. As per NCPCR, the picture Gandhi posted violates Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 23 of the POCSO Act.

“The commission has received a complaint in which it has been brought to its notice that a photo of the minor girl victim’s family has been posted with the caption stating that they are the father and the mother of the victim child on Twitter handle @RahulGandhi,”said the NCPCR letter. “In the photo, faces of the victim’s father and mother can be seen, which reveals the identity of the minor girl victim.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra quoted sections of the POCSO Act, saying that Gandhi has shown complete ignorance of the provisions that the identity of the victim and their relatives should not be revealed. Patra accused that Gandhi by sharing the photo on the media has violated the provisions of the laws. Later, Union minister Anurag Thakur asked why is Congress silent on rapes in Rahasthan and Chhattisgarh.