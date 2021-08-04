STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dalit girl rape-murder: NCPCR seeks action against Rahul Gandhi for posting photo of victim's kin

Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of the nine-year-old girl and asserted that he is with them on the path to justice and "will not back down even an inch".

Published: 04th August 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)  on Wednesday wrote to Twitter India, objecting to a post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,  which contains a photograph of the alleged Delhi minor rape victim’s kin. The BJP also hit out at him for sharing the picture of the parents of the victim, demanding action against him under the relevant laws.

The NCPCR said the tweet violates the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. As per NCPCR, the picture Gandhi posted violates Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 23 of the POCSO Act.

ALSO READ | NCPCR seeks action taken report from police in 'rape and murder' of Dalit girl in Delhi's Nangal

“The commission has received a complaint in which it has been brought to its notice that a photo of the minor girl victim’s family has been posted with the caption stating that they are the father and the mother of the victim child on Twitter handle @RahulGandhi,”said the NCPCR letter. “In the photo, faces of the victim’s father and mother can be seen, which reveals the identity of the minor girl victim.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra quoted sections of the POCSO Act, saying that Gandhi has shown complete ignorance of the provisions that the identity of the victim and their relatives should not be revealed. Patra accused that Gandhi by sharing the photo on the media has violated the provisions of the laws. Later,  Union minister Anurag Thakur asked why is Congress silent on rapes in Rahasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit minor rape case Rahul Gandhi Twitter NCPCR
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp