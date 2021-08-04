Dhanbad hit and run case: Jharkhand HC also expresses displeasure over delay in filing the FIR

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: To rule out any possibility of tampering with evidence in Dhanbad hit and run case that killed Additional District Judge Uttam Anand, the Jharkhand High Court directed CBI to start the probe immediately. While hearing the case on Tuesday, the Court also expressed displeasure over SIT's status

report, asking why it took so long for police to lodge the FIR.

“In order to rule out any tampering with the evidence related to the case, the CBI must take over the case as soon as possible,” said the Court. It also directed the SIT to provide all documents and logistic support to the CBI.

The CBI Counsel, however, informed the Court that he has already received the copy of the notification issued by the state government referring the case to the central agency. It will most likely take over the case by Wednesday, he said.

Earlier during the hearing, the Court expressed displeasure over SIT’s status report and asked why it took so long to lodge the FIR? “The incident took place at 5:08 am, then why the FIR was lodged only at 12:45 pm?” asked the court.

The Court also directed DGP Neeraj Sinha to make arrangements for providing security to the judicial officers in Dhanbad as they are not feeling safe after the incident. The DGP was directed to provide security at their residential premises as well.

Later talking to the media, Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar informed that the investigation team have received permission for conducting four tests, including the brain mapping and narco-tests of the accused.

“We have already been granted permission to conduct brain mapping and narco-tests for the two accused persons -- Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma,” said the SSP further adding that they "are trying to contact Gujarat Forensic Science Laboratory and will take further action as soon as we get dates from them.”

On the question of interrogation of the family members of former MLA Sanjeev Singh’s close aide Ranjay Singh, who was recently killed by some unidentified criminals and his case was pending in the Court of ADJ Uttam Anand, the SSP said that different teams are investing the case will submit status report to the SIT. Only then, he would be able to say anything in this regard.

Notably, a CCTV footage showing an auto-rickshaw intentionally hitting Additional District and Session Judge of Dhanbad, from behind on a deserted road had raised doubts over his death while he was on his morning walk schedule on Thursday.

The incident took place near Golf Ground less than 500 meter from his house at Judge Colony of Hirapur, when he was out for his daily morning walk.