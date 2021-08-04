STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar Parishad accused Rona Wilson seeks probe into alleged installation of malware on computer

As per Arsenal Consulting, a hacker had had the control of Wilson's computer, and a malware was used to plant documents in it, including a letter that was cited by the NIA as evidence.

Published: 04th August 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rona Wilson

Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused Rona Wilson's lawyer told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that an expert should be asked to probe if any malware had been installed on Wilson's computer before it was seized by the NIA in 2018. Wilson has moved the high court seeking quashing of the charges against him.

His petition has cited, among other grounds, a report of the US-based digital forensic firm Arsenal Consulting that incriminating evidence was planted on his computer through a malware before he was arrested.

On Wednesday, his lawyer, senior counsel Indira Jaising told a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar that to tamper with a person's electronic device was an offense under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

"It is my case that crimes under the IT Act have been committed against me....I have come with a positive case that my device was tampered with and an expert should be appointed to ascertain if my computer had malware when it was seized (by the National Investigation Agency). The expert can tell how the malware was planted," she said.

As per Arsenal Consulting, a hacker had had the control of Wilson's computer, and a malware (software used for malicious purposes such as spying) was used to plant documents in it, including a letter that was cited by the NIA as evidence against Wilson and other accused in the case.

Arsenal came out with more reports later, claiming that electronic devices of other accused, including Jesuit priest Stan Swamy who died in hospital last month, too had been tampered with. Shoma Sen, another accused in the case, too has filed a petition seeking quashing of charges on the same ground.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the NIA, argued on Wednesday that the reports on which the petitioners were relying came from an organization called `American Bar Association'. "This association had no standing in India and it was not a statutory body. We are at the stage of framing of charges. All their contentions can be looked into at the stage of trial," he said.

Jaising had earlier told the HC that besides deciding on the issue of quashing the charges against Wilson and Sen, the court will also have to examine what could be considered a "legal method of search and seizure of electronic evidence".

The hearing will continue later this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rona Wilson Elgar Parishad Arsenal Consulting IT Act Rona Wilson computer Rona Wilson malware
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp