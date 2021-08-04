Lalu Prasad indicates return to active politics, endorses Chirag Paswan as LJP leader

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A day after meeting Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday indicated he might return to active politics soon. Lalu, who is currently out on bail, sought to corner his former ally and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by endorsing Chirag Paswan as the leader of the LJP.

Sources said that his support for Chirag Paswan is an invitation for the embattled LJP leader to join forces with Tejashwi Yadav. “Despite what happened in LJP, Chirag is the party’s leader party. There is a mobilisation in support of Chirag,” Lalu said.

Lashing out at Nitish, Lalu said: “He came to power by dishonesty. But Tejashwi Yadav fought against him bravely. The NDA has come to power by dishonesty,” he said. However, Lalu supported Nitish’s stand on caste census and the demand for a probe into the Pegasus scandal. “Truth should come out,” he said, adding that RJD would intensifying the movement for caste census. Meanwhile, BJP MP (RS) Sushil Kumar Modi accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of playing politics despite being out on bail in fodder scam.

Later in the day, Chirag Paswan met the Governor in Patna and submitted a memorandum over deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar. Thanking Lalu for supporting him, Chirag said, “He is one of the contemporaries of my father in politics and a fatherly figure to me. I thank him for whatever he has said about me.”