STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha: Fearing COVID test, family keeps deceased man's body at home for 3 days; elder daughter kills self

The women had kept the body at home fearing that they might be quarantined in case they tested positive for COVID-19 following their father's death, an official said.

Published: 04th August 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PALGHAR: In a disturbing incident, the body of a 72-year-old man was kept at his home for three days by his daughters, one of whom committed suicide and another attempted to kill herself in Virar of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The women had kept the body at home fearing that they might be quarantined in case they tested positive for COVID-19 following their father's death, an official said.

The highly-decomposed body of Haridas Saharkar, a retired rationing officer, was found at his home in Gokul township of Virar on Wednesday, senior inspector Raju Mane of Arnala Sagari police station said.

The matter came to light when Saharkar's younger daughter Swapnali (36) jumped into the sea at Navapur during the day and was rescued by locals, the official said.

Investigations revealed that Saharkar had died at home on Sunday, following which the family kept his body at home, fearing that they might test positive for COVID-19 and may have to be quarantined.

The deceased man's elder daughter Vidya (40) committed suicide by jumping into the sea at Navapur and her body was retrieved by the police on Tuesday, while the younger one attempted suicide in the same manner and was rescued, he said.

The police, who were initially probing a case of attempted suicide, have now registered two cases of accidental death, the official said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Maharashtra covid cases
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp