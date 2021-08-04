STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MeT department predicts more rainfall in flood-hit West Bengal

Several districts, including South 24 Parganas, Howrah, East Midnapore and Hooghly, are reeling under flood woes.

Published: 04th August 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

A man comes out with his belongings after his house submerged in flood water at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district

A man comes out with his belongings after his house submerged in flood water at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The already grim flood situation in south Bengal is likely to worsen with the MeT department on Wednesday predicting heavy rainfall in the region owing to a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal and the presence of an active monsoon trough.

Several districts, including South 24 Parganas, Howrah, East Midnapore and Hooghly, are reeling under flood woes following heavy rain and subsequent discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation dams.

"Due to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas and the movement of a monsoon trough from Sriniketan, Diamond Harbour to northeast Bay of Bengal, widespread rainfall activity is likely in the districts of Gangetic West Bengal from August 4 to 6," regional MeT department director GK Das said.

He warned of heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Howrah and Hooghly districts till Thursday morning.

The MeT department said that heavy rain is expected to occur at one or two places in Kolkata, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum and Jhargram districts. The downpour is likely to continue in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur till Friday morning, and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts till Saturday morning, it said.

The weatherman also cautioned against rise in water level of rivers and inundation of low-lying areas in Gangetic West Bengal. At least 15 people died, and over three lakh got displaced after heavy rain over the past few days, followed by release of water from DVC dams flooded large parts of six districts in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Chief Minister Banerjee earlier in the day to take stock of the flood situation, and assured her of central assistance.

