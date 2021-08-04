STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA seeks 30 days to file chargesheet in Antilia Bomb scare, Mansukh Hiren murder cases

NIA told the special court that the accused were paid Rs 45 lakhs to eliminate Mansukh Hiren after the Antilia bomb scare.

Published: 04th August 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday sought 30 more days to file a chargesheet in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases.

NIA told the special court that the accused were paid Rs 45 lakhs to eliminate Mansukh Hiren after the Antilia bomb scare.

Earlier in June, a special NIA court remanded Shivsena leader and former Mumbai Police "encounter specialist" Pradeep Sharma to judicial custody till July 12, in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case.

NIA had arrested two more persons in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

In May, NIA had arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the case

Sachin Waze, the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25, has been arrested by the NIA earlier.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia.

According to the Mumbai police, A car with a 'threat letter' along with unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai, near the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on Thursday, said a source in Mumbai Police on February 25.

Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district in March. 

