STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three students from Mumbai picnicking in Haridwar feared drowned in Ganga river

The official said a group of five students from Mumbai had gone on a picnic in the northern state.

Published: 04th August 2021 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Representational Image.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three students from Mumbai, including two girls from a medical college, are feared drowned while bathing in the Ganga river in Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, a Mumbai police official said.

The official said a group of five students from Mumbai had gone on a picnic in the northern state.

Karan Mishra, who was part of the group, told PTI over the phone from Tapovan that they had left Mumbai on July 30 for Haridwar on a picnic.

"On Wednesday afternoon we all entered the Ganga river at Tapovan to take bath. The spot is located close to the hotel where we were staying," he said.

Mishra said he and another girl too took a dip in the river and came out, but three others entered the deep water to take another dip.

"They couldn't return to the river bank due to the strong current of water and swept away. One of them shouted for help, but we couldn't do anything," he recalled.

Mishra said he and his friend immediately informed the incident to the hotel staffers who alerted the local police, following which a rescue operation was launched.

The trio could not be traced even six hours after the search operation was launched.

The operation was called off for the day due to darkness, he said.

"I was taken to the Tapovan police station for inquiry," he said, adding the two girls who were swept away were pursuing medical studies in Mumbai while their male friend was in the last year of engineering course.

Mishra said he is a resident of suburban Malad while others hailed from Borivali and Mira Road.

Set beside the Ganga river, Tapovan is known for yoga ashrams, adventure tourism, and upscale resorts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haridwar drowning Mumbai
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp