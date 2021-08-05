August 5 will be remembered for abrogation of Article 370, decisions on Ram Mandir: PM Modi

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi iterated the importance of August 5 saying that it would go down the annals of history as a day of so many achievements.

“Two years ago on this day, Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, on this day, Indians took the first genuine step towards the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya by performing bhoomi pujan and laying the foundation stone. Now the construction of the temple is going on in full swing and the dream of Indians is taking shape,” elaborated the PM while interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh via a video link on Thursday.

Crediting UP CM Yogi Adityanath with proper implementation of central schemes in UP like never before, the PM said it was a matter of immense satisfaction that every grain sent to the state reached the beneficiaries. “The way Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is being implemented in the state defines the new Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Speaking about the development prospects of UP, the PM attacked those who used to project Uttar Pradesh as a backward state. “For so many years, UP has been viewed from a political prism. Its prospects of playing a vital role in a nation’s development would never even be discussed. But state’s potential has been promoted only in the last few years,” added the PM.

He also acknowledged UP’s record in the fight against the Covid pandemic as the only state to have vaccinated over 5 crore people. “UP has become the first state to administer over 5 crore population with vaccine doses. This shows how people belied the misconceptions about the ‘Made in India’ vaccine and took the shots,” said PM Modi.

ALSO READ | Centre's action of revoking Article 370 only complicated J&K dispute further: Hurriyat

The PM grabbed the opportunity to take on the opposition for the ongoing stalemate in the Parliament over Pegasus row. He expressed his anguish but congratulated the Indian hockey team for its bronze feat at Tokyo by saying that while a few people were busy creating "self-goals, the country celebrated hockey goals" in the Tokyo Olympics.

He took a dig at the Opposition for the chaos in Parliament by saying that they were "trying to do everything to stop the progress of this country".

"On one hand, when the country is celebrating goals in hockey, here in the country, few people are doing everything to stop the progress of this country. They are trying to stop Parliament, but people will not tolerate this," PM Modi said.

The PM said: “130 crore population of this country will face every challenge and move forward. despite all obstacles”. He claimed that negative people could not stop the country's growth.

Taking an indirect jibe at the Congress party, the PM said that new India was gaining global recognition not through ranks but by winning medals. “It has been proved that progress is decided by hard work and not family.”

PM Modi counted the achievements of his government responding to the opposition’s diatribe saying the country was moving forward despite all odds. “They (opposition) must-see country's growth trajectory - vaccination to touch 50 crore-figure and see our GST collection in the month of July. This is showing how the economy is moving in a positive direction. INS Vikrant trial is another aspect of Made in India concept. The first motorable road is operational in Ladakh," PM Modi said.

