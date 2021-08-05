Chhattisgarh: 12 civilians injured in IED blast set-up by Maoists

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Twelve civilians were injured after the vehicle they were onboard was hit by a powerful improvised explosion device (IED), triggered by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) at Ghotiya in the strife-torn Dantewada district on Thursday morning.

"There were 12 persons in the ill-fated Bolero jeep, which was on its way to Dantewada from Narayanpur district. The security forces reached the spot to assist the injured taken to the district hospital. The condition of two injured are stated to be critical," said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada, district Superintendent of Police.

The district police led by Pallava reached the spot to lend the helping hand to the injured in reaching the hospital.

Dantewada and Narayanpur are among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.