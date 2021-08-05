STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity

This comes after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights asked Twitter India to take action against Rahul Gandhi for tweeting a picture of the rape victim's parents.

Published: 05th August 2021 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint in Delhi Police against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disclosing Delhi's Nangal rape victim's identity.

Advocate Vineet Jindal, practising advocate, in his complaint stated that the Congress MP from his Twitter handle @RahulGandhi shared his own photo along with the father and mother of the child victim which becomes discloser of the identity of the minor victim.

The complainant requested the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against Rahul Gandhi under relevant sections and take strict legal action. The complaint further stated that the act of Rahul Gandhi is an offence under section 23 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 74 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 228A of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the same matter, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday also issued notice to Twitter India asking it to take action against the Twitter handle of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly for violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by revealing Delhi's Nangal rape victim's identity.

ALSO READ: NCPCR seeks action against Rahul Gandhi for posting photo of rape victim's kin

Taking to Twitter, Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of NCPCR said the child rights body took action after taking cognisance of reports saying the Congress leader sabotaged the identity of the minor rape victim by posting the photograph of her parents on microblogging site.

On Wednesday morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium.

After meeting with the family, he assured his support to the family. Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about his meeting and shared a picture of him with the victim's parents on Twitter.

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said.

The Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Cantonment Nangal rape Rahul Gandhi Delhi Nangal rape victim family Rahul Gandhi Twitter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR Advocate Vineet Jindal
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp