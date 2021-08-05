Maharashtra cabinet accuses Governor of crossing limits of office   

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a meeting of the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday, the state government expressed displeasure with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s conduct and slammed him for creating two power centres in the state. It comes after the governor called collectors of three districts for a review meeting.

NCP minister Nawab Malik said the governor has no authority to call district collects for a review meeting. During the cabinet meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray asked the state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte to convey the cabinet’s message to the governor.

“There is an elected government in Maharashtra. If the governor has any issue, then through the state secretary he can ask and convey the message, but not call the district collectors during his visit to any district,” Malik said.

During his visit to Nanded, Parbhani and Hingli districts, the governor called respective district collectors for a review meeting. Malik said the governor was interfering in the work of the state government. “Governor called Parbhani and Hingoli district collectors and issued directives. This is unconstitutional. Governor is trying to create two power centres,” Malik said.

Malik said Koshyari, who was once the chief minister of Uttarakhand is still acting like a CM. “He feels that he is the chief minister and can call review meeting with district collectors,” Malik said.Congress president Nana Patole also criticised the governor. He should maintain the respect to the chair of the governor,” Patole said.