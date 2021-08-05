STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra cabinet accuses Governor of crossing limits of office   

During the cabinet meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray asked the state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte to convey the cabinet’s message to the governor.

Published: 05th August 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a meeting of the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday, the state government expressed displeasure with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s conduct and slammed him for creating two power centres in the state. It comes after the governor called collectors of three districts for a review meeting. 

NCP minister Nawab Malik said the governor has no authority to call district collects for a review meeting. During the cabinet meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray asked the state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte to convey the cabinet’s message to the governor.

“There is an elected government in Maharashtra. If the governor has any issue, then through the state secretary he can ask and convey the message, but not call the district collectors during his visit to any district,” Malik said.

During his visit to Nanded, Parbhani and Hingli districts, the governor called respective district collectors for a review meeting.  Malik said the governor was interfering in the work of the state government. “Governor called Parbhani and Hingoli district collectors and issued directives. This is unconstitutional. Governor is trying to create two power centres,” Malik said.

Malik said Koshyari, who was once the chief minister of Uttarakhand is still acting like a CM. “He feels that he is the chief minister and can call review meeting with district collectors,” Malik said.Congress president Nana Patole also criticised the governor. He should maintain the respect to the chair of the governor,” Patole said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Cabinet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp