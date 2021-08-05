PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of food security scheme in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a massive awareness programme throughout Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no beneficiary is left out from availing the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

He was interacting with beneficiaries of the scheme through video-conferencing as the state observed the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Day.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also in attendance.

The PM interacted with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi and Agra.

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries in the state have been getting rations free of cost through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, an official statement said.

PM Narendra Modi interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh, via video link. CM Yogi is participating in the event from Ayodhya @TheMornStandard @NewIndianXpress @khogensingh1 pic.twitter.com/rFgraHkYZh — Namita_TNIE (@Namita_TNIE) August 5, 2021

Nearly 80,000 fair price shops in UP have been distributing foodgrains to beneficiaries of the scheme, it added.

District supply and marketing officers ensure the availability of foodgrains at every fair price shop, the statement said.