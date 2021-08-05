STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pornography case: Mumbai court to hear bail plea of Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe

Earlier, their bail applications were rejected by Esplanade magistrate court, stating that the release of the accused will 'hamper the investigation'.

Published: 05th August 2021

Raj Kundra (L) being taken to the Esplanade Court as he was arrested in the pornography-related case Mumbai

Raj Kundra (L) being taken to the Esplanade Court as he was arrested in the pornography-related case Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai sessions court will hear the bail plea of actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe today, August 5, 2021, in connection with the pornography case.

Currently, both are in judicial custody in the Pornography case. Earlier, their bail applications were rejected by Esplanade magistrate court, stating that the release of the accused will 'hamper the investigation' and the alleged offence is 'detrimental to the health of the society'.

On August 2, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on petitions filed by businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest in a case in connection with the pornography racket case.

During the proceedings of the court, the investigating officer told the court that 68 pornography videos were found on Kundra's laptop.

Police added that a film script with sexual content was also found on Kundra's personal laptop.

On July 27, a court in Mumbai sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Earlier on July 25, police had informed that four employees of Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, increasing troubles for him.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. 

