Relocate Uttarakhand village hit by February flash floods: Report

Vineet Upadhyay

DEHRADUN: Raini village, located on the confluence of Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga rivers has been categorised as 'vulnerable' in a report prepared by Uttarakhand Disaster Recovery Initiative (UDRI) submitted to the state government. The geologists in the report also recommended rehabilitation of the village.

On February 7, 2021 flashfloods occurred killing hundreds in two power plants- Rishi Ganga Power Plant and Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Project located at the distance of 2kms and 15kms respectively.

“Raini is facing serious slope stability problems. During investigation, wide cracks were observed in walls and floors of houses, indicating active slope movement in the area. It is advisable to relocate the village to a safe location,” it said, suggesting two rehabilitation sites.

After the February disaster, the administration asked for a geo-technical team’s visit to conduct a survey and review the identified land for rehabilitation of the families. A team of experts was sent to Raini for the survey.

A study published in June revealed the cause of Chamoli flash floods as a rock and ice avalanche releasing energy “equivalent to about 15 Hiroshima atom bombs”. It highlighted the risks associated with “rapid expansion of hydropower infrastructure into an increasingly unstable territory”.

After the devastating flood of June 2013, a report by the state government had revealed that Uttarakhand has 395 disaster-prone villages. Of them, 225 are in ‘sensitive’ and 72 in ‘hyper-sensitive’ categories. In over a decade, 1,086 families from 43 disaster-affected villages in the hill districts have been rehabilitated.