Assam, Meghalaya to set up committees to resolve inter-state border disputes

GUWAHATI: Assam and Meghalaya will constitute “regional committees” to resolve their border dispute.

After taking part in the second chief minister-level meeting in less than a fortnight in Guwahati on Friday, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma said both states agreed to constitute three regional committees each to try and resolve the protracted problem.

“As we try to resolve the dispute, we will focus on historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, willingness and the sense of people’s sentiments and contiguity of the land which falls under the areas of differences,” Sangma said.

Each of the five-member committees will be headed by a Cabinet minister and it will have bureaucrats and local representatives. The committees will undertake joint visits to the disputed areas and submit their findings within the next 30 days.

There are 12 disputed areas that fall in Ri-Bhoi, West Khasi Hills, and East Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya and Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, and Cachar districts of Assam. The dispute will be resolved in a phase-wise manner with the initial focus being on six areas of differences which, according to both states, were less complicated.

“The Assam CM and I will also visit some areas of differences in order to give a positive message to people and show our willingness to move forward towards finding a solution,” Sangma said.

He said there was a strong political will to find an amicable solution and that both states agreed that whatever they would do, it must be done in a respectful manner.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the dispute had arisen as the Meghalaya government claimed certain territories at the 12 locations.

“When we met in Shillong (on July 23), we felt the 12 areas of dispute cannot be resolved at a time and we need a step by step approach. The Meghalaya government had flagged its perspective at the Shillong meeting. Today, the Assam government gave a presentation highlighting its point of view. After threadbare discussions at both meetings, we thought it will be good if we start with the six places,” Sarma said.

He said the members of the regional committees would visit the disputed sites and interact with village chiefs, civil societies, panchayat members, and teachers.

“We thought this should not be a complex matter. However, if the differences still exist between the two regional committees, the matter will be taken up at the CM-level or at the level of a higher forum. Once the dispute is resolved at the six places, we will gradually move to the other six areas,” the Assam CM said.

He said as a goodwill gesture, he and Sangma would visit the disputed area of Langpih to make sure the people feel assured about the two states being serious in resolving the complicated issues. He said the two governments would move from less complicated areas to more complicated areas.

Sarma said the proposed exercise was not aimed at redrawing the interstate boundary.

“Only the Parliament can redraw an interstate boundary. Here is a problem of perception. Meghalaya feels these villages are legitimately within it. We feel they are in Assam. There won’t be any exchange of territory. Basically, we are going to resolve our perception and align our perception on those villages,” Sarma explained.

He said if in the process, redrawing was necessary, both states would jointly recommend it to the Centre.

He also spoke about Assam’s border disputes with Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

“The matter with Arunachal and Nagaland is in the Supreme Court. We do not have any litigation with Meghalaya and Mizoram. It is easy to resolve issues through mutual discussions when there are no legal complications. Assam is in touch with Arunachal CM Pema Khandu to see if an out-of-court settlement is possible,” Sarma said.

He said Assam signed an agreement with Nagaland to maintain the status quo on strict terms. Both governments feel it will be better if the issue is resolved at the platform of the Supreme Court, he added.

The Nagaland Assembly on Thursday adopted three resolutions pertaining to the dispute. It resolved to constitute a 10-member “select committee” to examine all aspects of the dispute and submit its report within three months.

The Assembly further resolved to request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the maintenance of status quo on the border in letter and in spirit and an out-of-court settlement.