STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Axe finally falls on much-hated retro tax

The Bill seeks to withdraw all tax demands on capital gains made from indirect transfer of Indian assets prior to May 28, 2012.

Published: 06th August 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

nirmala sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By  Anuradha Shukla 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finding itself in a corner over tax litigations with Cairn Energy and Vodafone Plc, the Centre has decided to scrap the controversial retrospective tax demands. On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to withdraw all tax demands on capital gains made from indirect transfer of Indian assets prior to May 28, 2012. The Centre will refund such taxes it already collected but no interest will be paid. 

This comes with a rider that the taxpayers will have to drop all pending litigations against the Centre and promise not to press claims for damages.  This is a major step, given that the government is locked in litigation with Vodafone and Cairn – with both getting favourable orders from an international arbitration court. The arbitration tribunal in The Hague awarded $1.2 billion (plus interest and cost) to Cairn. Total payable amount is $1.7 billion as of April 2021.

To recover this, Cairn Energy has filed cases in the US, the UK, Canada, Singapore, France and Netherlands to seize India’s assets if New Delhi did not abide by the tribunal’s decision. In early July, a French court allowed Cairn to freeze at least 20 Indian properties in Paris worth $20 million. 

Terming the retrospective law a ‘sore point’ that was putting off potential investors, the government stated, “The country today stands at a juncture when quick recovery of the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic is the need of the hour and foreign investment has an important role to play in promoting faster economic growth and employment.”

Vodafone was not immediately available for comments, while Cairn Energy said in a London Stock Exchange filing that it is monitoring the situation and would provide further update in due course. 
The move will mean that the Indian government will have to refund around Rs 8,000 crore collected as  retro tax thus far. Of this, Rs 7,000 crore will have to be paid to Cairn India alone. However, Supreme Court lawyer Arvind Datar, who has represented Cairn Energy in the retrospective tax dispute case, said he does not know if Cairn would agree to the conditions laid down for settlement. 

The controversial bill was introduced in 2012 by then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee, after the Supreme Court had ruled that Vodafone couldn’t be taxed for its 2007 purchase of a 67% stake in Hutchison for $11 billion.  Later, the tax was invoked against Cairn for a corporate reorganisation done in 2006-07 and its assets were frozen. 

WHAT’S RETRO TAX?

In 2012, Indian government under then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee retrospectively amended Income-tax Act to raise tax demands on income from sale or transfer of an asset situated in India, even if the transaction takes place outside the country 

The amendment was to bypass an adverse Supreme Court ruling that prevented the I-T department’s move to levy capital gains on an overseas share sale transaction involving Vodafone Plc

Sizing it up

Govt had sent notices to 17 firms to cough up Rs 1.10 lakh cr in back taxes 

Vodafone got a tax demand of  Rs 22,100 cr plus interest

Cairn Energy was told to pay a total of Rs 20,495 cr

Give & Take

  • Govt will return all retro tax it  collected thus far without interest
  • Companies will have to withdraw all the cases they have filed against the govt over retro tax
  • Firms will also have to forego the interest on amounts collected by the govt
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cairn energy and Vodafone Pl tax dispute Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 Lok Sabha
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp