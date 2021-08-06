Bengal post-poll violence: BJP to provide financial aid to women victims

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The BJP’s women wing in Bengal has initiated a move to give financial aid to the women victims of post-poll violence.

The Mohila Morcha of the party is offering financial support ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000 which is said to be a politically calculated decision to send a message to the women voters, who form around 49% of the total electorates.

The BJP is armed with the report submitted by the committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that said many women and minor girls were sexually assaulted in the violence allegedly unleashed by the ruling party. The saffron party is now making a bid to make an impression that it is an outfit that cares for women.

Agnimitra Paul, the president of BJP’s women wing in West Bengal, alleged the TMC workers are threatening the victims to withdraw their complaints. "We are with those who faced the terror of violence. Many of their families are yet to return home and start their regular activities to earn a basic livelihood. We are providing them all support including giving financial aid," she said.

BJP’s Bengal election results analysis revealed that Mamata managed to get the support of women electorates en bloc which was reflected in her party’s stupendous performance. "The health insurance scheme for all ahead of the Assembly elections, a brainchild of Mamata, proved to be a masterstroke. The insurance card was issued in the name of a woman head of a family. The unique decision delivered a message among the women electorates using Mamata’s image," said a senior BJP leader.

The leader said that retaining the women voters in the party’s fold by offering them financial help is the prime object. "Besides, this venture is also aimed at building up the party’s image caring women’s issues. The women wing has been asked to stand beside the women on different issues aiming at long-term dividends. Our goal is not only retaining our women vote bank but also taking those, who voted for the TMC, into confidence," the leader added.