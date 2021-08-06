STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal post-poll violence: BJP to provide financial aid to women victims

The saffron party is now making a bid to make an impression that it is an outfit that cares for women.

Published: 06th August 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal. (File photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The BJP’s women wing in Bengal has initiated a move to give financial aid to the women victims of post-poll violence. 

The Mohila Morcha of the party is offering financial support ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000 which is said to be a politically calculated decision to send a message to the women voters, who form around 49% of the total electorates.

The BJP is armed with the report submitted by the committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that said many women and minor girls were sexually assaulted in the violence allegedly unleashed by the ruling party. The saffron party is now making a bid to make an impression that it is an outfit that cares for women.

ALSO READ | Bengal post-poll violence: CBI probe into serious crimes sought in HC

Agnimitra Paul, the president of BJP’s women wing in West Bengal, alleged the TMC workers are threatening the victims to withdraw their complaints. "We are with those who faced the terror of violence. Many of their families are yet to return home and start their regular activities to earn a basic livelihood. We are providing them all support including giving financial aid," she said.

BJP’s Bengal election results analysis revealed that Mamata managed to get the support of women electorates en bloc which was reflected in her party’s stupendous performance. "The health insurance scheme for all ahead of the Assembly elections, a brainchild of Mamata, proved to be a masterstroke. The insurance card was issued in the name of a woman head of a family. The unique decision delivered a message among the women electorates using Mamata’s image," said a senior BJP leader.

The leader said that retaining the women voters in the party’s fold by offering them financial help is the prime object. "Besides, this venture is also aimed at building up the party’s image caring women’s issues. The women wing has been asked to stand beside the women on different issues aiming at long-term dividends. Our goal is not only retaining our women vote bank but also taking those, who voted for the TMC, into confidence," the leader added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal BJP NHRC Bengal post-poll violence Mamata Banerjee TMC
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp