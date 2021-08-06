STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress responsible for unemployment, corruption in country: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Although experts were claiming that lakhs of people have lost their jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, Gujarat has emerged as a "ray of hope" by giving employment to youngsters, he claimed.

Published: 06th August 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SURAT: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday claimed that the opposition Congress was responsible for unemployment and corruption in the country before Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the reins in 2014.

The chief minister was speaking on the occasion of Rojgar Diwas, organised as part of a nine-day long celebration on the completion of his five years in office.

At least 62,000 youngsters across the state were given job appointment letters during the day.

Addressing a gathering in Surat, Rupani said while there had been a ban on the government recruitments in the previous Congress governments in Gujarat before the BJP came to power in 1995.

He further claimed that more than 2 lakh people had been recruited to government jobs in the last five years alone in the state.

"The Congress was responsible for the rise in unemployment and corruption in the country, as they did not have a policy or intention to eliminate it.

People used to tell former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to stop floating slogans like 'Aaram Haram Hai' if his government can't give jobs," the chief minister said.

After coming to power, Modi took concrete steps to remove poverty and provide employment, and introduced skill development initiatives, so that people become job givers and not just job seekers, he said.

"There was a ban on government recruitment during Congress rule in Gujarat. During his term as the chief minister, Modi lifted that ban. My government gave government jobs to over 2 lakh people in the last five years. Moreover, 17 lakh people were recruited to private jobs through 2,085 job fairs organised in the last five years," Rupani said.

Although experts were claiming that lakhs of people have lost their jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, Gujarat has emerged as a "ray of hope" by giving employment to youngsters, he claimed.

"As against our target of giving jobs to 50,000 youths on this occasion, we are distributing appointment letters to 62,000 youngsters across the state today.

This shows that Gujarat is a land of opportunities even in the midst of a pandemic.

We invite people to come here and give wings to their dreams," the chief minister said.

Since the Gujarat Congress held parallel events, claiming youngsters were still jobless in the state, Rupani said it's the Congress leaders, not the youths, who were rendered jobless after the recent local body polls in the state.

"Congress leaders are now jobless, not the youths. People have forced you to shut your shop. Unemployment was its peak in your 50-year rule," the chief minister said, slamming the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Rupani
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp