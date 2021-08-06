Former Goa BJP legislator Mahadev Naik joins AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the next year's election in Goa, former BJP legislator Mahadev Naik joined the AAP on Friday. Naik, who served as the Social Welfare Minister in the Manohar Parrikar government from 2012 to 2017, is a known face in Goa. Other than being a seasoned politician in Goa, he has been an active part of the community initiatives undertaken by the Bhandari Samaj.

"The BJP government in Goa does nothing for the people. Unemployment has increased in Goa. Under Arvind Kejriwal’s vision, we have to work on how we can improve the future of Goan youths. In the coming times, Goa will have an AAP government and I have no doubt about that," said Naik.

The AAP is trying to make inroads in Goa where it made debut in the 2017 elections. It has taken the stand of being the 'alternative' option for the electorate instead of the the Congress and the ruling BJP. The AAP has announced that it will provide 300 units of free electricity if it comes to power in Goa.

Senior AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Atishi welcomed Naik to the party fold at the party office. AAP's Goa convenor Rahul Mhambre was also present at the event. Later, Kejriwal also welcoming Naik into the party. "We will work together to serve the people of Goa and give them a better quality of life," he tweeted.