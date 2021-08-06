STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, first death since July 18

The number COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state crossed 3.55 crore, of which 5.93 lakh were given on Friday, a release said.

Published: 06th August 2021 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, covid 19

For representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat on Friday reached 8,25,001 after 23 cases were detected, while the day also saw one death, the first since July 18, which took the toll to 10,077, an official said.

The number of people discharged during the day was 24, which increased the recovery count to 8,14,720, or 98.75 per cent of tally, leaving the state with 204 active cases, including five on ventilator support, he said.

The number COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state crossed 3.55 crore, of which 5.93 lakh were given on Friday, a release said.

Neigbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu's COVID-19 tally remained unchanged at 10,624, while the recovery count increased by two to reach 10,608, leaving the Union Territory with 12 active cases, an official said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,001, new cases 23, deaths 10,077 discharged 8,14,720 active cases 204 and people tested so far - figures not released.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat covid 19 cases COVID 19
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp