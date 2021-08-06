STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health Minister Mandaviya slams Opposition in Lok Sabha for not allowing MoS Bharti Pawar to speak

Pawar started replying to a question, but members of the opposition raised the Pegasus snooping and farm laws issues and protested against the government.

Published: 06th August 2021 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo | EPS/ G Satyanarayana)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday lashed out at the opposition in Lok Sabha as it protested on the Pegasus issue while junior minister Bharti Pawar was replying to a question in the House.

This was Pawar's first oral response to a question in the Lower House of Parliament.

She was inducted in the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet last month after a reshuffle in the Council of Ministers.

Just as an adivasi (tribal) woman stood to reply, opposition members did not allow her to do so and this is an "insult" to her, Mandaviya said as he came to the minister of state (MoS) for health's defence.

When Lok Sabha convened for the day, questions for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were first on the list during the Question Hour.

Pawar started replying to a question, but members of the opposition raised the Pegasus snooping and farm laws issues and protested against the government.

The MoS was replying to a supplementary question on institutional deliveries and maternal mortality and she said the opposition does not have the courage to listen to the work done by Prime Minister Modi for the protection of women and children.

Slamming the opposition for not letting Pawar reply, Mandaviya said she hails from an adivasi community and has an MBBS degree.

"She is standing to reply (as a minister) from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

But an adivasi woman (minister) wants to present to the House and country the reply about health and family welfare, but the opposition does not want to listen to it," he said.

"The Constitution enabled women to get elected to Parliament. Modi ji included them in the Council of Ministers. This is an insult to adivasi women. I urge the opposition to listen to an adivasi woman, a learned adivasi woman," Mandaviya said.

Pawar is a first time MP from Dindori in Nashik in Maharashtra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mansukh mandaviya lok sabha bharti pawar pegasus row Pegasus Opposition protest
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp