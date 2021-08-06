India lambasts Pakistan for temple attack

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Responding to a recent attck at a Hindu temple in Pakistan, New Delhi slammed Islamabad and said that institutions in Pakistan have stood idle and completely failed to protect places of worship.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires was summoned on Thursday and a protest expressing concern at the incident was lodged. On Wednesday, a mob attacked a temple in Pakistan’s Punjab province and burned down parts of it and damaged idols.

“Such incidents and persecution against minorities continue unabated in Pakistan. In addition to attacking the temple, surrounding houses belonging to Hindus were attacked. Incidents of violence, discrimination and persecution against minority communities, including attacks on places of worship have continued in Pakistan,” Bagchi said.